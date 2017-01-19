Sturgeon Bay’s Michigan Street Bridge opening delayed to Jan. 26

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The reopening of Sturgeon Bay’s Michigan Street Bridge is delayed until January 26.

It was scheduled to reopen this Friday, January 20, but the state Department of Transportation says this week’s icy, rainy weather put it behind schedule.

Vehicles, boats and pedestrians have been directed to use the Maple and Oregon street bridge or the Bayview Bridge.

The bridge closed January 3 to repair beams that were damaged by a semi towing a backhoe last April.

The DOT says the repairs will cost $200,000, which the driver of the semi is responsible for.