SWAT responds to report of woman and child held at knifepoint

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) – Fond du Lac’s SWAT team used a robot to negotiate a surrender after police say a 49-year-old man held his ex-girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter at knifepoint.

Police say they started receiving information about the hostage situation through a third party at 11:44 Wednesday night.

By midnight the woman and girl escaped after the estranged boyfriend fell asleep. They were both OK.

Before police entered the house on Sibley Street, the man woke up, briefly came outside, and when he heard commands from police outside he immediately retreated back into the house.

Police deployed their robot to locate the man in the house. Police bought the robot last year, and it transmits video and audio. Police also put a K9 unit in the house on standby.

After four-and-a-half hours the man surrendered without further incident. Police are seeking charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, with a domestic abuse penalty enhancer; false imprisonment; and intimidation of a victim.