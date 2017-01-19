Weather conditions blamed for Sheboygan crash

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) – Sheboygan Police say weather was a factor in a Thursday morning crash.

At about 7:42 a.m., officers responded to South Taylor Drive and University Drive for a one-vehicle crash.

“The accident resulted in significant damage to the automobile and street signs along with traffic being delayed. The changing weather conditions were a factor in the cause of the accident,” reads a statement from the police department.

Officers are asking drivers to be “cognizant of the changing weather and road conditions.”

“Motorists should plan on leaving early for destinations, driving slowly especially when approaching intersections or on inclines, operating a safe distance from other vehicles, avoiding texting while driving, and wearing their seatbelts,” reads a statement from police.

Friday is a WEATHER AWARE DAY for icy conditions. StormCenter 2 says rain will develop overnight, and temperatures hovering near 32° will cause freezing rain.

TIMESAVER TRAFFIC INTERACTIVE MAP