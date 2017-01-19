Why Spilled Skittles Were Heading for Cows

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) — Mystery solved. After hundreds of thousands of Skittles were spilled on a road in Dodge County near Beaver Dam Wednesday, we finally know why.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said the Skittles weren’t quite perfect and were on their way to become cattle feed.

The sheriff’s office said the smell of the candies, scattered along the roadway, was unmistakable.

The box of the Skittles were traveling in got wet and broke, causing the spill.

Action 2 News was curious as to why Skittles would be used for cattle.

“Cows need carbohydrates, as well. They need sugar. It provides energy and calories for them,” said Liz Binversie, Brown County UW-Extension Agriculture Educator.

Often times, manufacturers will offer farmers products that aren’t quite perfect at a discount to be used for feed.

Candy is a cost-effective alternative to the typical corn or soybeans.

“When you talk about feeding candy, it’s something that can help maybe supplement a small portion of the diet. It can be a cheaper source of feed for that animal but it does have to be done and given very carefully,” Binversie said.

Agriculture experts said feeding animals candy isn’t very common in northeast Wisconsin, but when it is done, the quality of the product is unchanged.

“Your body doesn’t really distinguish candy vs syrup vs corn vs whatever,” Binversie said.

Farmers work with nutritionists for cows. Candy accounts for a small portion of the cow’s diet.

“Our major feed ingredients are going to be, in this part of the world, it’s going to be corn and alfalfa,” Binversie said.