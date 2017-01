Wisconsin unemployment rate drops to 4 percent in December

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is 4 percent, the lowest it’s been since January 2001.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that the rate was 4 percent in December, down slightly from 4.1 percent in November.

The national unemployment rate in December was 4.7 percent, up from 4.6 percent in November.

Private-sector job growth in Wisconsin was basically flat between November and December with just 900 jobs added.

