WPS sees sharp uptick in utility scam calls

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin Public Service warns that it’s seeing an increase in phone calls trying to cheat utility customers out of their money.

WPS received more than a dozen reports in six days, and De Pere Police also say they’ve had a dozen complaints.

The scammers aren’t just targeting individuals but also calling restaurants and other businesses. There are complaints from Green Bay, De Pere, Stevens Point and Waupaca.

In two cases, businesses lost several hundred dollars.

The scam has been around for years. A caller claims to be with WPS or another utility and tries to convince you that you’re behind on your bill. They demand immediate payment or your utilities will be shut off in as little as half an hour. You have to act fast, so they want you to buy a prepaid credit card.

Wisconsin Public Service reminds you it will never require payment with a prepaid card, and if you are behind on payment it has programs to work with you.

Also, by state law, the utility cannot disconnect power from residences during the winter.

This story originally appeared April 16, 2013:

A warning tonight about people posing at utility workers trying to scheme people out of money.

Wisconsin Public Service tells Action 2 News a local customer lost money to the fraud.

This is a nationwide fraud case that just happened in Green Bay.

Wisconsin Public Service says a local resident got a phone call from someone posing as a utility company employee, telling them the power will be shut off immediately unless they make a payment.

To avoid getting disconnected, they’re told to buy a pre-paid debit card and then call back to make a payment.

WPS says it would never make such a request.

“We’re never going to call them and tell them to run and get a pre-paid card or get some cash and we’ll come and pick it up. We’re not going to do that,” WPS spokesman Kerry Spees said. “If they get somebody who’s calling them like that, they need to call the police and call us and let us know.”

Interesting timing on this because the winter moratorium has ended, meaning utility companies can start disconnecting customers who haven’t paid their bills.

However, WPS will not make that type of request for payment. Rather, WPS says you should call the utility directly and make arrangements to make a payment.