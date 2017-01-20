$100,000 Pyramid announces open call for contestants

Last summer’s #1 rated primetime game show is coming back with Good Morning America’s very own Michael Strahan, along with more hysterical celebrities and big cash prizes!

The show is casting contestants right now. If you think you have what it takes, go to the $100,000 Pyramid casting website for more information and to submit an application.

Producers are holding open calls on February 15 & 16 in Chicago at the JW Marriott Chicago Hotel, 151 W. Adams St. Tryouts are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Open calls are also being held in New York City on Feb. 7 & 8 and in Atlanta on Feb. 18 & 19.

Come meet the producers and take a chance at being a part of the fun and walking away with some life-changing money!

Contestants must be at least 21 years old and meet other requirements explained on the casting website.