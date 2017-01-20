ABC News coverage of the Inauguration of President Donald Trump

Mobile users, if you can’t see the video feed CLICK HERE

ABC News provides comprehensive coverage of the 2017 Presidential Inauguration, led by Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Stephanopoulos will be joined by ABC News’ political powerhouse team, including “World News Tonight” Anchor David Muir, “Good Morning America” Anchor Robin Roberts, “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” Co-Anchor and Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz, “Nightline” Co-Anchor Byron Pitts, Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, Special Correspondent and Senior Strategic Advisor Matthew Dowd, “World News Tonight” Saturday Anchor and Senior National Correspondent Cecilia Vega, “World News Tonight” Sunday Anchor and Correspondent Tom Llamas and more. The team will report on and analyze the historic day including President-elect Trump’s Inaugural Address, Inaugural Parade, swearing-in ceremony, attendees, supporters and performances.

View more live video — including ABC News Digital Team coverage and unedited feeds from inaugural events — at http://wbay.com/2017/01/20/live-videos-inauguration-of-president-donald-trump/