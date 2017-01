GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Shawano Ave. is closed at Hudson Street in Green Bay Friday morning after a car hit a utility pole. This is near the intersection with Oneida Street.

Wisconsin Public Service says about 640 customers are without power on the city’s west side following this crash.

About 640 customers without power on Green Bay’s west side due to downed wire. Please avoid Shawano/Hudson. Crews are arriving on scene. — WPS (@WIPublicService) January 20, 2017

Green Bay Police say the crash downed power lines.

WPS is asking drivers to avoid the area.

Police had no immediate report of injuries related to this crash.

TIMESAVER TRAFFIC INTERACTIVE MAP