Eddie Lacy Making an Impact off of the Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — A popular Packer is making big plays off of the field.

Eddie Lacy is selling shirts to benefit a Brown County organization.

In a video posted to Facebook and Instagram earlier this month, Lacy invited his hundreds of thousands of online fans to support Freedom House.

“A portion of these sales will be donated to Freedom House,” Lacy explains in the video.

“I was shocked. Very surprised,” said Robyn Davis, President of Freedom House Ministries.

Freedom House, which serves homeless families in Brown County, didn’t know the support was coming.

“We’re just super excited that he wanted to start off 2017 and our 25th year by supporting us,” Davis said.

Lacy said because he is hurt and can’t make an impact on the field, he wanted to make an impact in the Green Bay community in another way.

“The money that’s raised is going to support the programs that we have here, supporting homeless families with children,” Davis said. “It supports all of our residents from the littlest residents to the biggest residents.”

It is not the first time Eddie Lacy has worked with Freedom House.

“Our first connection with Eddie came in 2015. He reached out to us, said that he had done some research on Freedom House and he really had a heart for the work that we do,” said Davis.

So far, Freedom House said nearly 1,000 t-shirts and hoodies have been sold.

It said sales are going better than expected and what was originally a “flash sale” has been extended.

“The sale’s going to go on through the 23rd and beyond if we go to the Super Bowl,” Davis said.