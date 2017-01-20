Jordy Nelson takes a sick day; receivers will be given every chance to play

Published:
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a touchdown pass to Jordy Nelson (87) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a touchdown pass to Jordy Nelson (87) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson is taking a sick day.

The ailing wide receiver stayed home from practice Friday with illness. Head Coach Mike McCarthy said the illness will have no impact on if Nelson plays Sunday against the Falcons.

Nelson continues to recover from the fractured ribs he suffered in the Giants game on Jan. 8. McCarthy says Nelson practiced more than anticipated on Thursday.

Coach McCarthy said Friday that injured wide receivers Nelson, Davante Adams (ankle) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) will be given the chance to play this Sunday.

“All three of the receivers will be given every chance to play in the game,” McCarthy said. “I’m going to give these guys the open time frame to do everything they can to play. Maybe one or two of those guys will have to work Sunday before the game.”

Injured safety Morgan Burnett (quad) has not been ruled out of Sunday’s game. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Offensive lineman JC Tretter has been ruled out after having knee surgery on Tuesday.

 

