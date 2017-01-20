Lawmakers to propose Police K9 bite bill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — Some Northeast Wisconsin lawmakers want to do away with mandated confining and testing of police K9’s after they bite someone.

The idea comes from a Green Bay Police lieutenant who says the current protocol is unnecessary because while a mighty bite from a police K9 can save an officer’s life or nab a suspect, it can apparently cost departments a lot of money.

“Every department has a budget – there’s only so much money to go around,” says Green Bay Police Lt. Matt Van Egeren.

Lt. Van Egeren says police dogs are on stringent vaccination schedules. He wants to do away with state law requiring K9’s to be confined and see a veterinarian three times in ten days every time it bites someone to make sure it’s not rabid or sick.

“To have them go in for these extra checks seems a bit unnecessary and just puts another financial burden on the department,” says the lieutenant.

State Representative Andre Jacque, (R) De Pere, is trying to change the law by proposing a new one. With Lt. Van Egeren’s support, Rep. Jacque is authoring a bill co-sponsored by State Rep. David Steffen, (R) Green Bay, and State Sen. Robert Cowles, (R) Green Bay.

The measure would require K9’s be seen by vets only if someone asks, while eliminating mandated confinement. The bill would require the handler to notify health officials if the dog exhibits abnormal behavior.

Rep. Jacque feels handlers should have discretion, and doesn’t want K9 resources off the streets longer than need-be.

“The handlers know their dogs very well and as long as you have up to date immunization and medical records there really shouldn’t be the sorts of concerns or the need for the testing,” he says.

Veterinarian Beth Nasal says at least one vet visit per bite should be required.

“These police aren’t veterinarians,” she says. “I would agree they know their dogs very well and they’re very close to their dogs, so I think it’s a valid point, but if you miss something subtle and someone does get rabies because of it, it is a risk.”

For now check-ups and monitoring are the law. Rep. Jacque plans to introduce the bill by the end of January and have it voted on in February.