LIVE VIDEOS: Inauguration of President Donald Trump

ABC News coverage begins at 6 a.m. Central Time on Friday, Jan. 18. Watch a “20/20” special on the inauguration on WBAY-TV at 9 p.m.

Mobile users, if you can’t see the video feeds below, CLICK HERE

LIVE ABC NEWS COVERAGE –

ABC NEWS DIGITAL TEAM COVERAGE –

INAUGURATION LIVE STREAMS AND UNEDITED POOL FEED –

ABC NEWS’ COVERAGE OF THE INAUGURATION OF PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP BEGINS THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos Leads Coverage of the Inauguration With David Muir, Robin Roberts, Martha Raddatz, Byron Pitts, Jonathan Karl, Matthew Dowd and More

‘20/20’ Anchored by Elizabeth Vargas and David Muir Airs Two Special Hours Thursday and Friday, Featuring a Preview of the Inauguration, Exclusive Interviews With Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric and Lara Trump, and Live Coverage From Inaugural Balls

ABC News announced today special coverage of the 2017 Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, beginning Thursday, January 19, on ABC. Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage for the network from Washington, D.C. with a special edition of “Good Morning America” at 6:00 a.m. CST and continuing coverage through 3:00 p.m. CST. “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Nightline” and “20/20” will air special editions from Washington D.C.

Stephanopoulos will be joined by ABC News’ political powerhouse team, including “World News Tonight” Anchor David Muir, “Good Morning America” Anchor Robin Roberts, “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” Co-Anchor and Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz, “Nightline” Co-Anchor Byron Pitts, Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, Special Correspondent and Senior Strategic Advisor Matthew Dowd, “World News Tonight” Saturday Anchor and Senior National Correspondent Cecilia Vega, “World News Tonight” Sunday Anchor and Correspondent Tom Llamas and more. The team will report on and analyze the historic day including President-elect Trump’s Inaugural Address, Inaugural Parade, swearing-in ceremony, attendees, supporters and performances.

“20/20” will air two one-hour specials on Thursday, January 19 and Friday, January 20 (9:00 – 10:00 p.m. CST) from Washington D.C. anchored by Elizabeth Vargas and Muir. On Thursday “America’s New First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington” features Vargas’ exclusive interview with Donald Trump Jr. and a joint interview with Eric and Lara Trump. In the sons’ first interview since their father’s decision to leave his business in their care, Vargas asks about the criticism from ethics experts that this plan doesn’t go far enough to deal with perceived conflicts of interest, their father’s tone during the election and on Twitter and whether the American people can expect a different Donald Trump once he becomes President and their excitement leading up to Inauguration Day. Correspondent Deborah Roberts has the exclusive interview with Ivanka Trump on her platform and if she will act as First Lady, if she talks to her father about his tweeting, his Inauguration speech, Jared Kushner’s role in the White House, her relationship with Chelsea Clinton and more. The special will look back at the road to the White House, including interviews at various points from the campaign with then candidate Trump. Plus “20/20” will feature more on the first family, including new First Lady Melania Trump and President-elect Trump’s children, and reports on what it’s like growing up in the White House and moving into presidential quarters. On Friday a special live edition of “20/20” will report on the highlights of Inauguration Day, Inauguration Day fashion, the supporters traveling from across America to witness history and live coverage inside the Inaugural balls.

The following will report from locations all around Washington D.C. and from watch parties across America: “Good Morning America” News Anchor Amy Robach, “Good Morning America” Weekend Co-Anchor and “The View” Co-Host Paula Faris, Chief Investigative Correspondent Brian Ross, Chief Foreign Correspondent Terry Moran, Senior Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas, Political Analyst Cokie Roberts, Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce, “Good Morning America” Anchor Lara Spencer, Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee, Correspondents Deborah Roberts, TJ Holmes, Matt Gutman, David Wright and David Kerley, Republican Strategist Alex Castellanos, Contributors Kristen Soltis Anderson and Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and LBJ Presidential Library Director and presidential historian Mark Updegrove.

ABC News Digital will provide comprehensive coverage of the Inauguration across desktop, mobile, social & OTT properties with real-time analysis on what’s happening and why it matters. In addition, ABC News will produce a series of short-form videos, including features explaining how the confirmation process works, and will live blog the confirmation hearings that started January 10. ABC News will provide multi-stream live coverage of the day’s proceedings and the evening balls, including live anchored coverage with Digital Anchor Amna Nawaz, “Nightline” and “Good Morning America” Weekend Co-Anchor Dan Harris and ABC News Contributor LZ Granderson, starting at 7:30 a.m. CST. ABC News live streams are available on ABCNews.com, ABC News’ mobile apps and ABC News’ apps on Apple TV, Roku & Xbox One.

ABC News Radio will provide extensive coverage of the Inauguration ceremonies. Correspondent Aaron Katersky will lead coverage from the U.S. Capitol joined by Correspondent Karen Travers from the White House, Correspondents Brad Mielke and Janai Norman from the Inaugural Parade, Political Director Rick Klein with analysis and commentary from Washington D.C., and Contributor Steve Roberts with historical analysis and context of all the proceedings. ABC News Radio will offer multiple status reports each hour on the events of the day and a one-hour special that will be available at 6:00 p.m. CST.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will offer live coverage for over 240 ABC owned and affiliated stations and international news partners. ABC News Correspondents Marci Gonzalez, Stephanie Ramos and Lana Zak will provide live reports from the Capitol. Cokie Roberts will provide analysis for ABC stations.

From 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CST, ABC News inauguration programming will be audio described for the visually impaired available on the SAP channel.

Marc Burstein is the senior executive producer of ABC News Special Events.