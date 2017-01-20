Local political parties hopeful for the future

Brown County, Wis. (WBAY) – A celebration Friday at the Republican Party of Brown County was where dozens came to watch Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

“I had goosebumps,” said Lark Wartenberg, member of the Republican Party of Brown County.

Wartenberg along with dozens of others watched as their candidate was sworn in as president. A few Republican leaders joined in on Friday, echoing words of victory.

“I thought he talked directly to the people, and I remember President Reagan doing that too, going passed the media, going passed the legislatures and talking exactly to their heart,” said Republican State Representative John Macco.

On the other hand, Democrats said it’s a troubling time for America.

“I think my disappointment is how could we go from someone with such high regard, such immediate regard not only in the us but throughout the world, to someone who has very little regard here,” said Mary Ginnebaugh, Chair of the Democratic Party of Brown County.

Ginnebaugh also said she and other democrats are still hopeful for the future.

“I think there are things we can do and I think we all need to take part in the kind of country we want to live in the kind of community,” said Ginnebaugh.

Meanwhile. folks like Lark Wartenberg said they’re hoping to see more political leaders working together.

“Iwish that government would work as well as we the smaller people worked together at the recount and it’s really sad that we don’t have that in Washington but I am hoping that is going to change,” said Wartenberg.