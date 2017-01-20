Packers fans are well-traveled

ATLANTA (WBAY) – It’s no secret that Green Bay Packers fans travel well — and this weekend they’re proving it again in Georgia.

One super fan in particular traveled from one Olympic city to another.

“This will be my sixth championship game,” Robert Long said.

It didn’t take this lifelong Packers fan long to decide if he wanted to go to Atlanta for the NFC Championship game on Sunday. His wife actually made the decision.

“She had it all scoped out — you know, the cheapest flight, and she had it booked — and she came up to me and said, ‘You’re going to Atlanta,’ and I said, ‘Wow, that was quick.'”

Long flew into Atlanta from Minnesota Friday morning.

But his time in the air was nothing compared to Andre Paulom. His flight was about 12 hours.

“I am not from the U.S. I am from Brazil,” Paulom said.

Paulom says he became a Packers fan when he spent a year in Wisconsin with a host family.

“I got to meet Packers when I was living in Wisconsin. It was a unique experience to see the power of the fans and the environment of Green Bay, so that made me right away a fan.”

Paulom says the NFL is not very big in Brazil, but he still manages to watch them on TV every week.

“I am probably the only one. I don’t know.”

After last week’s win in Dallas, he said he just couldn’t miss the NFC Championship.

“After the game I said, ‘You know what, I have to be there next week.’ So, I came to U.S.”

And if the Packers beat the Falcons on Sunday, he says there’s another 12-hour flight in his future.

“I was just thinking about if they made it, I know they will, I will return to Brazil and return to Houston in two weeks,” Paulom said.