Packers fans arriving in Atlanta

ATLANTA (WBAY) – Green and gold began flooding into Atlanta Friday for this weekend’s NFC Championship.

We greeted Packers fans at the airport. They told us they were up pretty early in the morning for their flights and were a bit tired, but said there’s plenty of time to recuperate before the game on Sunday.

They’ve been following and cheering the Packers for the entire season, and for many fans getting a ticket to Sunday’s game at the Georgia Dome seemed like the natural next step.

“We went to the game last week in Dallas, and a buddy of mine took him to the game and he said, “OK, this is my treat. Let’s go.’ So here we are,” Aziz Kobty said.

“Watched them beat Minnesota a couple weeks ago on Christmas Eve day and brought some good luck to them then and wanted to bring some good luck to them today. Part of Packers Nation here,” Eddie Seitz said.

“My and my mom went to Lambeau for the first game against New York, then me and my girlfriend went to Dallas last week, and now here in Atlanta, hopefully watching them win again,” Packers fan Logan Hanson said.

We also talked to an employee of the Atlanta airport who told us he could see the fans coming from a mile away, because he said when they wear a Cheesehead you know they’re a die-hard fan.