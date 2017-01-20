Police: Perceived threat to St. Mary Catholic schools was a misunderstanding

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) – Fox Crossing Police have released new information about a social media conversation that prompted the closure of two Catholic schools Thursday.

Officers say they’ve completed the “pieces of this puzzle” regarding what was originally a perceived threat to St. Mary Catholic Middle School and High School.

Community Liaison Officer Jason Weber said there was no intent to “cause harm or disrupt school activities”:

“There were a series of photos, videos and text messages sent via Snapchat and Instagram from a 20 year old man to a 16 year old student showing pictures and videos of the man inside of St. Mary’s Middle School that evening and a message that there would be ‘round 2 tomorrow’.

After checking the schools and finding the two unsecured doors along with not knowing where the man was who sent the messages, the concern for something to occur became more heightened and investigators and school personnel were contacted. With the information at the time, school personnel made the decision to cancel classes at the middle and high school,” reads an update from Officer Weber.

Police located the 20-year-old man who was “very cooperative” with investigators, according to police. They learned he had been in the building for a basketball game that evening, and didn’t intend to harm anyone.

The investigators viewed the messages and “realized that the context was different than what was initially shared,” according to Fox Crossing Police.

No charges are being filed as this time.