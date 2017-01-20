Police seek check cashing suspect in northeast Wisconsin

By Published:
brown-county-check-cashing-suspect

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A Wisconsin Crime Alert has been issued for a woman suspected of fraudulently cashing checks.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the woman cashes checks with a business name. She has no affiliation with the business.

The address on the checks comes back to a foreclosed home. The phone number on the checks connects to an Oshkosh resident who has nothing to do with the business on the checks.

Investigators say they are aware of the checks being cashed in Marinette and the Green Bay area. They believe there are additional victims.

The photo above shows the suspect in a business at 2300 Woodman Drive in Brown County.

If you have any information on the woman in the photo, call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 434-5566.

