Recipe guide on how to dine like a President

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) – Maine Lobster. Angus Beef. Chocolate Souffle. It’s enough to make your mouth water.

It’s what President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and guests of the inaugural luncheon will dine on Friday at the National Statuary Hall.

If you’d like to dine like a President, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies has released the recipes for Friday’s feast:

Click here to view the recipes (opens pdf file)

Among the guests who will make toasts and presentations at Friday’s luncheon: House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

The inaugural luncheon dates back to 1897 and President William McKinley.

The inaugural luncheon in its modern form dates back to 1953. President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Vice President Richard Nixon, and guests dined on creamed chicken, baked ham, and potato puffs in the Old Senate Chamber.