MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) – Manitowoc Police say two Texas teenagers are facing disorderly conduct charges for allegedly hacking the Police Department’s Twitter account.

The Manitowoc Police Department says the teens are accused of accessing the account and sending out “vulgar” Tweets.

Investigators say the teens who did it were located in Trophy Club, Texas.

“The Manitowoc Police Department’s Twitter page was one of many pages the two teenagers had been using for illegal activity,” says a statement from the Manitowoc Police Department. “The teenagers were not solely responsible for the compromise as they used an illegal service to obtain the credentials for the Twitter account.”

Officers say their motivation appears to be financial.

Manitowoc Police are recommending charges of disorderly conduct.

Police in Texas are conducting their own investigation.