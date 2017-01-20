Wal-Mart faces discrimination lawsuit for firing of Manitowoc worker with Down syndrome

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) – A former Manitowoc Wal-Mart worker with Down syndrome is taking the company to federal court.

Marlo Spaeth was let go in July of 2015 after a dispute over scheduling.

After working 15 years at the Manitowoc Wal-Mart store, Spaeth had trouble adjusting when management changed her work schedule of 12 to 4 p.m., forcing her to work later and sometimes longer shifts.

Because of Spaeth’s Down syndrome, she was unable to adapt to the change in routine.

Amy Jo Stevenson is Marlo’s Sister and legal guardian.

She said, “She’s very habitual, and we that know her know that, and we don’t mess with that. We respect that. So, we asked for that reason to have her hours switched back, because after 15 years — bus routes, dinner times, and things like that — were being affected.”

Instead of changing the schedule back, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunities Commission (EEOC), which filed the lawsuit on her behalf, alleges store management warned Spaeth about leaving early and eventually fired her. The EEOC says the store violated the Americans with Disabilities Act knowing her disability would make it hard on her to adjust.

“I miss my job, and I miss all the people,” Spaeth said.

Stevenson added, “My final words with that manager, her final comments to me were, ‘Well, we have to treat her the same as everybody else,’ and I knew that was the farthest from the truth.”

Wal-Mart has responded to the lawsuit by saying in a statement:

One of our core beliefs is respect for all individuals, and we do not tolerate discrimination of any kind. When a store’s needs change, we often adjust associate schedules to meet those demands. Ms. Spaeth’s job requirements were no different. We repeatedly spoke with Ms. Spaeth about the importance of working her full work schedule and she told us she understood. Despite this, she continually failed to complete her assigned shift and that is the reason she is no longer with the company. We’re sensitive to this situation and we tried to reach an amicable resolution that would support Ms. Spaeth. We remain open to continuing those discussions, but the EEOC has not acted in her best interest.”

While Spaeth and her sister both provided statements, they don’t expect to be physically present when the lawsuit goes before a federal judge later this year.

The lawsuit seeks back pay and punitive damages against Wal-Mart.

Spaeth adds she would like to have her job back.