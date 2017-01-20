Walmart sued over firing of Manitowoc worker with Down syndrome

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) – The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a lawsuit against Walmart for the firing of a Manitowoc employee with Down syndrome.

The EEOC alleges that Marlo Spaeth was “disciplined for absenteeism” after her schedule of 15 years was changed by management.

“Managers at Walmart ignored Spaeth’s repeated requests to work her usual shift of 12:00pm – 4:00pm, insisting instead that she work the longer and later shifts that were assigned to her by a new computerized scheduling system. Because of Spaeths’s disability, she was unable to adapt to the change in routine,” reads a statement from the EEOC.

According to the statement, Spaeth’s sister and guardian asked Walmart to rehire Marlo and allow her to work her usual schedule. Walmart refused.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, claims Walmart’s actions are in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

It asks for the big box chain to to rehire Marlo Spaeth, and compensate her for back pay and punitive damages.

Walmart provided Action 2 News the following statement:

“One of our core beliefs is respect for all individuals, and we do not tolerate discrimination of any kind. When a store’s needs change, we often adjust associate schedules to meet those demands. Ms. Spaeth’s job requirements were no different. We repeatedly spoke with Ms. Spaeth about the importance of working her full work schedule and she told us she understood. Despite this, she continually failed to complete her assigned shift and that is the reason she is no longer with the company. We’re sensitive to this situation and we tried to reach an amicable resolution that would support Ms. Spaeth. We remain open to continuing those discussions, but the EEOC has not acted in her best interest.”

Reporter Jason Zimmerman will have full coverage of this story on Action 2 News at 10.