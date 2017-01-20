Weather Aware Day: Dense fog, icy roads for the Friday morning drive

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Drivers could encounter fog, rain, and icy conditions during the Friday morning drive. It’s a Weather Aware Day for the first part of your day.

The National Weather Service has posted Dense Fog Advisories and Freezing Rain Advisories for counties in our area. Click here to view the alerts.

Areas to the north and west of the Fox Valley will be more likely to encounter icy road conditions. Temperatures will hover around freezing, but the ground temps could be cooler.

I feel like a broken record….it's icy today. Leave early and plan to travel slow. #wiwx — Winnebago County SO (@WCSO_Wisconsin) January 20, 2017

As for the fog: Turn on your headlights and leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and other vehicles.

