Wisconsin Republicans, Democrats react to Trump inauguration

WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Wisconsin Republicans and Democrats are reacting to the inauguration of Donald Trump as the nation’s 45th President.

Republican Party of Wisconsin

“Wisconsin Republicans worked hard to achieve a landslide victory in 2016 up and down the ballot, including playing a pivotal role in helping elect President Donald Trump. We are excited at the prospect of bold changes in Washington under the leadership of President Trump, and look forward to doing our part in Wisconsin to help make America great again.”

Gov. Scott Walker (R)

Congrats to @POTUS & @VP. We look forward to partnering with you both to return the power back to the hands of the hardworking taxpayers. — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) January 20, 2017

Sen. Ron Johnson (R)

“I look forward to working with President Trump and his administration to repair the damage inflicted by Obamacare, reduce the burden of overregulation on our economy, and restore our nation’s ability to deal with the world from a position of strength.

“I also look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate, including Democrats, to find areas of agreement in the pursuit of our shared goal of a strong and prosperous America.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D)

My fight to take on Washington's powerful interests and stand up for Wisconsin's working class continues. -TB #Forward — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) January 20, 2017

Wisconsin Senate Democratic Leader Jennifer Schilling

“The peaceful transition of power and inauguration of our president has been a hallmark of our democracy for over two centuries. My hope for President Trump is that he respects the institution he is stepping into and exercises humility, dignity, empathy and grace as the leader of the free world.

“The strength of our country is the rich diversity of people and ideas from sea to shining sea. As President Trump travels this country, I hope he takes to heart the stories of fellow Americans, understands the struggles we’ve all experienced and works to achieve the hopes and dreams of each and every person he meets. Our nation was founded on the principles of equality and fairness. We must work together to lift up our fellow citizens, respect our neighbors and support our communities so that everyone has a chance to achieve their American Dream.”

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R)