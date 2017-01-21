Dave’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts”: NFC Championship

As the Green Bay Packers get set for their NFC championship matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, it’s time for our “Fast 5 Pack Facts.”

#1 Injury issues: Wide receivers Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, and Geronimo Allison are all battling injuries. They are all questionable and coach Mike McCarthy has said they will be given every chance to play. That said, they look to be game-time decisions. The loss of the big threats would be immeasurable, but Jeff Janis, Trevor Davis, and Allison did all score their first career touchdowns against Atlanta in the regular season.

#2 First Quarter Kings?: The Packers defense has given up plenty of points, but they been great in the first quarter during the 8-game win streak. They have allowed 19 only total first-quarter points during that span, and only one first-quarter TD.

On the other side of things, the Falcons have scored on their opening possession in 7 straight games.

Whoever can control the first quarter will have the leg up.

#3 Best in the NFC, no really!: Matt Ryan arrived in Atlanta into 2008, the same season that Aaron Rodgers took over a starter in Green Bay. In the 9 seasons since, the Packers and Falcons have at the top 2 overall records in the NFC. Atlanta hasn’t received much respect as they have never made it to the Super Bowl.

#4 History on their side?: Twice before the Packers have played the Falcons in the playoffs after losing to Atlanta in the regular season. Both times Green Bay won the game that mattered.

#5 Shootout expected: The Packers have scored 35 ppg in their last 6 contests, while the Falcons have scored 34 ppg all year. Atlanta has the NFL’s 28th-ranked passing defense, the Packers rank 31st. Yards, points, and fireworks should all be expected!

Prediction: Packers 58, Falcons 55

As always tune into Action 2 News for all your Packers post game coverage at 5:30, 10:00, at 10:35 or Sunday Sports Night Cover 2.