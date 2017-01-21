Injured Packers receivers likely to play Sunday

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel– Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison and safety Morgan Burnett are expected to be cleared to play in Sunday’s NFC title game.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy mentioned this week that if it was the regular season, they would not play, but a game away from the Super Bowl certainly changes things.

However, the receivers and Burnett, although cleared to play–doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be 100 percent and in case one of them can’t perform–the Packers activated receiver Max McCaffrey from the practice squad.

McCaffrey has been on the practice squad since December and to make room for McCaffrey, the Packers placed center J.C. Tretter on injured reserve.

Question marks do remain on how well the injured receivers will be able to perform. Jordy nelson is just two weeks out from breaking his ribs. Davante Adams is dealing with a high ankle sprain, after going back in against the Cowboys and Geronimo Allison’s hamstring injury is his first of the year.

But if there’s one thing their quarterback isn’t worried about, it’s their lack of practice all week.

“I’m very comfortable. We’ve played, what, 18 games so far? We have a lot of continuity there. I have no reservations about them playing if they can’t practice.it’s hard to say at this point. Obviously, we’re hopeful that all three of them will get to play, but if not, the other guys have been practicing and we will have to adjust,” said Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers also added RB Christine Michael to the injury report on Saturday. He’s listed as questionable with a back injury.