Packers fans take on Atlanta ahead of championship game

ATLANTA (WBAY) – In less than 24 hours, the Packers will take on the Atlanta falcons for the NFC championship.

Live music, food and beverages, some killer dance moves and of course some awesome Packers outfits are taking over Atlanta, and our Brittany Schmidt and photographer Will Sentowski are making sure we have a front row seat to the action.

“A packed house here, we’ve had some former packers talk already and one thing they all mentioned was how loyal these Packers fans are,” Brittany said on the 6 p.m. news Saturday.

One fan told her, “This is what it feels like to be surrounded by hundreds of your closest friends because once a Packers fan, always a Packers fan.”

“The Packers aren’t just my favorite team; it’s more of a family. I mean I’ve made so many friends, so many connections throughout the time being a packers fan, it’s just phenomenal,” said Lee Shell.

George Weir III said, “So I walk down here and someone says so do you know anyone down here and I said well of course I do, packers fan, packers fan, packers fan—I know everybody here, were all family.”