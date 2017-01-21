Packers flight cancelled from Green Bay to Atlanta

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) The Packers flight from Green Bay to Atlanta had to be cancelled due to fog the day before the NFC Championship Game against the Falcons. The team took buses to Milwaukee, and as of 6pm had taken off for Atlanta.

The Green Bay-Austin Straubel International Airport website shows that not only are flights cancelled for Saturday, but already for Sunday, too.

A fog advisory continues into Sunday. Action 2 News went to the Green Bay-Austin Straubel International Airport to find it shut down Saturday night.

