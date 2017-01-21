UW-Oshkosh Holds Delayed Graduation Ceremony

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) — After years of hard work, some University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh students got to cross the stage at their graduation Saturday.

It’s something they thought they may never be able to do.

For some of them, the road to graduation has been a long journey.

“It’s taken me eight years to get here,” said graduate Jenny Fifield.

“You work so hard for it for so many years,” Greg Schierl, who graduated Saturday, said.

For other graduates, it has been a monumental journey.

“For me, I’m the first person in my family to graduate college, so it was a pretty big deal for all of my family to be here and my brother and sister and see me walk across the stage. It’s very symbolic,” graduate Zach Malueg said.

When snow canceled University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s mid-year graduation December 17, many students and their families were not happy.

“I got a little disappointed. I worked really hard to get to that point,” Brittany Ruffalo, who graduated, said.

An online petition to reschedule the ceremony was created and gained more than 1,2000 signatures.

“Everybody shared it. I signed it, my friend signed it. We definitely wanted to graduate,” Ruffalo said.

“It was very powerful to say the least,” said University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt. “When you have 1,100 students telling you that you need to do something, you listen.”

The school said it was already planning on rescheduling the ceremony but the petition showed how passionate the students are.

“We have to honor these students. They’ve put in years of hard work to become graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh,” Leavitt said.

More than a month after originally scheduled, graduates were able to grab their cap and gown and walk across the stage Saturday.

Friends and family filled the stands at the Kolf Center as about 500 graduates received their diplomas.

They said they are excited about getting to start the next chapter of their life.

“We’re all pretty pumped about today. And being able to put this on. Move on to our next step,” Schierl said.