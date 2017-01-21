Women’s March on Green Bay streets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — Women marched the streets of Wisconsin all day today including right here in Green Bay.

Demonstrators said they’re passionate about voicing their rights.

Fog enveloped the city deck, but it did not slow the marchers down – their message clearer than the Green Bay sky.

“I want my voice to be heard,” said Sammy Martin of Green Bay. “This was the way to do it.”

Sammy and Tyler Martin are standing in solidarity with sister marches throughout the country and Wisconsin.

In Milwaukee hundreds took to the street for equal rights and to send a message to our new president. Thousands more protested in Madison.

Green Bay organizers were proud to have gathered several hundred people on such short notice.

“Nobody was expecting this many people so the confidence comes from people that are willing to get in their car, willing to make the signs, willing to stand in the rain, the cold, the fog, willing to bring their kids out – there’s lot of power just behind that movement alone,” said organizer Tree Janzen.

Martin says the movement doesn’t end with the march. She hope people in Green Bay stay engaged.

“If you don’t like what’s going on you need to step up, say something,” she says. “Write your senators, your representatives. You got to say something,”

“It’s not just Madison, it’s everywhere where people need to come together,” Janzen said.