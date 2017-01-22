3 arrested after police find stabbing victim in car

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) – Three people are in custody after police stopped a car Sunday and found a person inside who was stabbed and also suffered a broken arm.

Police learned the 37-year-old victim suffered their injuries during a fight on the 1400-block of Lincoln Avenue.

A 38-year-old was arrested for reckless endangerment and substantial battery. A 42-year-old was arrested for substantial battery.

A third person was arrested for their fourth OWI offense.

Police say all four people involved knew each other.

The investigation isn’t finished, and police would like to hear from anyone who has information