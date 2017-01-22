Packers fans devastated by NFC Championship loss

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) – Huge crowds of Packers fans were in the Stadium District in Ashwaubenon to watch Sunday’s NFC Championship game against Atlanta.

Most stuck it out and watched until the bitter end. Super Bowl fever is dead in Green Bay, and fans were devastated.

The awful, scoreless start to the championship game was just the beginning of the disappointment.

Fans told us they knew Atlanta would play tough and it could be a loss for the Pack. Still, to lose so badly and have no points on the board at halftime was something no one here expected.

“I wasn’t expecting this. I wasn’t expecting this at all. I was expecting a shootout. We score, they score. We score, they score. I blame the fog,” Scot Scicha said, explaining, “I’m blaming the fog! We got that late start to Atlanta. I’m blaming the fog!”

The Packers’ flight out of Green Bay was canceled due to fog, forcing the team to ride a bus to Milwaukee to get a flight.

Whether it was the fog, the flu or injuries, the one fact remains: The Packers are not going to the Super Bowl.

But as we heard from more than one fan, “There’s always next year.”