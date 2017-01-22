Packers’ loss shuts down Ashwaubenon shirt presses

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) – An Ashwaubenon business was ready to print Packers NFC Championship T-shirts for Nike. But as the NFC Championship game in Atlanta wore on, it was increasingly obviously their services wouldn’t be needed.

As Falcons fans celebrated loudly in Atlanta, the shirt presses at Promotional Designs were quiet. Clearly not the images they wanted to be showing us tonight.

Employees were on-hand, ready to work non-stop.

Instead, they clocked out early, sad to see their team’s season end.