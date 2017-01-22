Wisconsin, Michigan included in 36-state beer recall

SAN FRANCISCO (AP/WBAY) – California-based Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. is recalling certain 12-ounce bottles of its pale ales, IPA’s and other beers because a defect can cause pieces of glass to break off and fall into the bottle.

The recall was issued after quality inspections at the company’s Mills River, North Carolina, brewery detected a limited number of bottles made with a flaw “that may cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle,” the statement said.

In a statement Sunday, Sierra Nevada Brewing said the recall applies to eight different types of its craft beers purchased in 36 states across the Midwest, the South and East Coast of the United States. These include Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota.

The recalled beers were packaged between Dec. 5, 2016, and Jan. 13, 2017 and have the letter “M” on the same line as their date codes, indicating they were manufactured at the Mills River, NC, plant. Products with the letter “C” with their date codes are NOT involved in this recall.

Pale Ale 12-ounce bottles in 6-, 12- and 24-pack (cases) packaged 12/5/16-1/8/17

Beer Camp Golden IPA 12-ounce bottles in 6- and 12-pack (cases) packaged 12/5/16-1/13/17

Sidecar Orange Pale Ale 12-ounce bottles in 6- and 12-pack (cases) packaged 12/5/16-1/13/17

Torpedo Extra IPA 12-ounce bottles in 6- and 12-pack (cases) packaged 12/5/16-1/13/17

Tropical Torpedo 12-ounce bottles in 6-packs packaged 12/5/16-1/13/17

Nooner 12-ounce bottles in 6-packs packaged 12/5/16-1/13/17

Hop Hunter 12-ounce bottles in 6- and 12-pack (cases) packaged 12/5/16-1/13/17

Otra Vez 12-ounce bottles in 6-packs packaged 12/5/16-1/13/17

People who find they have recalled bottles of beer are asked to dispose of it. Sierra Nevada says they’ll be compensated for the full purchase price. Call toll-free 1-800-596-7835 or go to http://www.sierranevada.com/qualitymatters for details (you’ll have to provide your birthdate to view the website).

Sierra Nevada says it’s working with distributors and retailers to stop current shipments and remove affected beer from shelves.