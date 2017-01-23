After 9 years, Outagamie County murder suspect Patel captured in New York

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A fugitive wanted on a homicide charge in Outagamie County since 2007 was arrested late last week by the U.S. Border Patrol.

Authorities thought Manish Patel left the country after posting $750,000 bond on a charge of killing his girlfriend’s unborn child.

Prosecutors say Patel was having an affair, and slipped an abortion pill, RU 486, into his girlfriend’s drink.

He was living in Kaukauna at the time. He was suspected of fleeing to his native India, even though he’d surrendered his passport.

The U.S. Border Patrol says it carried out a traffic stop last Friday and found a passenger with a passport that expired last month.

Patel was fingerprinted, and he told agents he was not who his travel documents said he was. Agents checked the name he gave them, and found Patel was wanted in Outagamie County.

The border patrol says it’s working with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office. For now, Patel is being held in New York, where he may face federal immigration charges.

