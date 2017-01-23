Brantner to be retried for 1990 murder of Berit Beck

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A judge has agreed to allow a new trial for Dennis Brantner in the 1990 death of Berit Beck.

Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney tells Action 2 News the judge dismissed a defense motion that asked to have the case thrown out.

Brantner’s defense attorney, Craig Powell, has withdrawn from the case. Brantner will now meet with a public defender.

Brantner’s trial on the first-degree intentional homicide charge ended with a hung jury last June. A juror in that case told Action 2 News that 11 jurors on the panel of ten women and two men believed Brantner was guilty, but one juror wouldn’t agree with the majority.

Powell filed a motion last year asking a Fond du Lac County judge to acquit Brantner and block a possible second trial. He argued the state’s evidence against Brantner is purely circumstantial and that “the evidence at trial was insufficient to support a conviction.” He went on to argue a second trial would violate Brantner’s constitutional protection from double jeopardy.

Brantner is currently imprisoned for the next six years for having drugs in his possession when he was being booked at the Fond du Lac County Jail.