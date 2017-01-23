Brokenhearted Packers fans hold out hope for “next year”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – After a disappointing loss, the Green Bay Packers arrived at Austin Straubel International Airport Sunday to find an outpouring of love from their fans.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave high fives to the kids who came out to support their Green and Gold heroes.

“Very tough loss, but when you look back on it, pretty special season, too. Just didn’t go quite long enough,” said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. “But I tell you it’s great to see these fans here, you know. We have the best fans in the league and the support we get from them is phenomenal.”

BROKEN HEARTS IN THE STADIUM DISTRICT

Over in the Stadium District, fans were drowning their sorrows.

“I was expecting a shoot out. They score, we score, they score, we score,” said Scot Scicha.

Jill Ladwig said, “There’s just some days it clicks and some days it doesn’t. It didn’t click.”

Jodi Weaver said, “I’m disappointed but I’m still a Packers fan.”

And there was some Sunday evening quarterbacking:

“We were so excited for today, but unfortunately the Packers, I don’t know if they wanted it as much as the Falcons did or not. We knew it was going to be a close game. We didn’t realize it was going to be this hard of a game,” said Dustin Wagner.

Jill Ladwig: “Ah, defense has struggled a little bit.”

Scot Scicha: “We need to pick it up on offense definitely.”

Jill Ladwig: “I dunno. Some dropped balls.”

Jodi Weaver: “I just don’t think they wanted it as much as the Falcons did.”

Scot Scicha: “I’m blamin’ the fog, we got a late start to Atlanta, I’m blamin’ the fog!”

There was no shortage of pride in this team that came a heartbeat from a Super Bowl.

Jill Ladwig: “I figure we’re two games farther than anybody expected us to be so what the heck.”

Scot Scicha: “We got the best quarterback in the league. One of the best receivers in the league.”

Jill Ladwig: “Always have the Packers spirit. Even if we don’t win, you gotta go for the Pack. We’re from Wisconsin and that’s just how it is.”

Jodi Weaver: “We still believe (GO PACK GO!) NEXT YEAR!”

NO CRUISIN’ IN THE ATL

Packers fans in Atlanta were hurting, too.

“Just obliterated, couldn’t stop them on defense at all, and offense could not get it going,” said fan Jack Derrickson.

“They didn’t show up, defense,” said Tony Suber.

Katie Engram weighed in, “No defense didn’t show up, they have a lot of injuries.”

Dan Gilbert said, “You know, the first missed field goal and the fumble in the end zone kind of hurt us a bit.”

Alexander Smith said, “I don’t think we ran the ball as effectively as we needed to in the beginning of the game, and also Aaron Rodgers just wasn’t himself.”

As for next year …

Derrickson said, “We have to make some moves in the off season, strengthen that defensive secondary and maybe pick up a couple running backs, more offensive weapons and definitely strengthen that secondary.”

Fan Andre Elliott says, “Ultimately I know these guys will bounce back, we will see everyone coming back in the 2017 season and we will see what happens next year.”

Fan Dale Zimney says, “Hey we went 4-6 and we ended up at the championship game. Don’t worry, we’ll be back.”