Cover 2 On the Clock: Missed opportunities halt Packers playoff run

ATLANTA, GA (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers ran into a buzz saw Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons destroyed Titletown’s hopes of a Super Bowl.

Packers fans and football pundits expected a shoot out. Instead, it was a no contest.

The Cover 2 On the Clock panel breaks down factors that went into the Packers 44-21 loss to the Falcons in the NFC Championship game.

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

ESPN Milwaukee’s Jason Wilde said these three first half events prevented the aforementioned shoot out:

Mason Crosby misses a field goal

Aaron Ripkowski fumbles

Jake Ryan misses a chance to recover a fumble

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky said, “If they get those 10 points and everything else is the same for Atlanta, 24-10 going into halftime with the way this quarterback is playing, you still think, OK that’s doable. But it wasn’t doable once it got beyond that.”

Also, the defense missed three chances for takeaways.

PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT?

The offense wasn’t its normal self. Packers wide receivers Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, and Geronimo Allison were all coming off injuries. Adams and Allison didn’t practice, and Nelson, recovering from fractured ribs, worked mostly with the on-field rehab team.

However, WTAQ’s Mark Daniels doesn’t blame a lack of practice for this loss.

“Jared Cook practiced, dropped how many today? Aaron Ripkowski practiced, fumbled today. I don’t blame it on the practice. They just didn’t execute,” Daniels said.

LEGACY

Who does this loss hurt the most when it comes to legacy?

“Maybe it’s Mike McCarthy. He’s one-and-three in these games now. Granted, they’ve only had one at home, and that one they lost too. So maybe there’s a little bit of a scar for that highly successful coach,” says Mark Daniels.

Demovsky says, “Ted Thompson is the one who’s running out of time more than anybody else. And the fact that Aaron Rodgers sort of put him on blast a little bit after the game: ‘I just hope that we go all in, we need to reload.’

“Ted has done a really good job building a playoff team. But is it a championship team? It hasn’t been the last six years”

Wilde says, “Marwin Evans, who is one of their young guys that they like, goes in for Kentrell Brice. He’s an undrafted rookie free agent. If you have a Charlie Peprah-type that comes in at safety, does he intercept that pass down here? Maybe, maybe not. But that’s one area on this roster that they don’t believe in. They want to play young guys. They’re not going to spend money on middling free agents.

But you look at their free agent record and I can’t blame Aaron Rodgers for making that comment today. Because if you get a Jared Cook, get those types of players, it certainly helps.”