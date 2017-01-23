Federal judge rejects Aetna-Humana merger

TOM MURPHY AP Health Writer Published:
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014, file photo, a sign for Aetna Inc., sits atop a building at the company headquarters in in Hartford, Conn. Health insurer Aetna Inc. has made a deal to buy competitor Humana Inc. in a $37 billion deal the companies say would create the second-largest managed care company, it was announced Friday, July 3, 2014. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014, file photo, a sign for Aetna Inc., sits atop a building at the company headquarters in in Hartford, Conn. Health insurer Aetna Inc. has made a deal to buy competitor Humana Inc. in a $37 billion deal the companies say would create the second-largest managed care company, it was announced Friday, July 3, 2014. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

A federal judge has rejected health insurer Aetna’s plan to buy rival Humana for about $34 billion and become a major player in the market for Medicare Advantage coverage.

U.S. District Judge John Bates says in an opinion filed Monday that he largely agrees with federal regulators who contended that such a combination would hurt competition.

An Aetna spokesman says the insurer is reviewing the opinion, and it will give “serious consideration to an appeal.”

The U.S. Department of Justice sued last summer to block that deal and another major acquisition, Blue Cross-Blue Shield carrier Anthem Inc.’s proposed purchase of Cigna Corp. Both cases went to trial late last year. An opinion has yet to be rendered for the Anthem case.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s