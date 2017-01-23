Gov. Walker announces welfare reform expansion for Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Gov. Scott Walker has unveiled a welfare reform package that extends work requirements to “able-bodied” adults with school-age children who receive FoodShare benefits and “able-bodied” adults who receive housing assistance.

“Wisconsin Works for Everyone” will be part of the governor’s budget proposal. It expands upon former Gov. Tommy Thompson’s welfare reforms signed into law in 1996.

“Wisconsin Works for Everyone, like Governor Thompson’s original W-2 initiative, is based on the fundamental principle that work is dignifying and connects individuals to society and to its values,” said Governor Walker. “We believe our public assistance programs should ask able-bodied adults to take steps toward self-sufficiency through work, while also providing comprehensive tools to help them get and keep a job.”

The governor says the proposal will include investment in job and skills training for the unemployed who receive FoodShare; prisoners and ex-offenders; and low-income, non-custodial parents who pay child support.

The announcement states that Wisconsin will seek federal waivers under the Trump administration that will “encourage work and enhance self-sufficiency, including to pilot work requirements for working-age, able-bodied adults receiving housing vouchers.”

Wisconsin Works for Everyone would also expand programs that reward people for finding a job–such as tax credits.

Welfare reform proposal would eliminate a premium cliff for those enrolled in a Medicaid Purchase Plan and reduce cliffs for child care subsidies.

The governor is addressing the reform package Monday morning in Green Bay. Action 2 News will have full coverage tonight.