Green Bay police investigate anti-Trump graffiti on businesses

By Published:
No Trump graffiti
(Photo: Green Bay Police Dept.)
anarchy symbol graffiti
(Photo: Green Bay Police Dept.)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Police are investigating at least eight incidents of anti-Trump graffiti spray painted on local businesses.

The graffiti was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday by a passing motorist. Police found more along the 1700 and 1800 blocks of University Avenue.

The graffiti featured expletives directed at President Trump and a stylized capital letter A with five points extending outside of a circle. Police say it’s a symbol for anarchy.

Police say some of the businesses were open when the vandal or vandals spray painted their building.

Anyone with information about the vandalism can call police or remain anonymous by calling Green Bay Area Crimestoppers:

  • (920) 432-STOP
  • Online: www.432stop.com
  • Or by texting GBTIP plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

