Ho-Chunk casino could draw $37 million from other casinos

The Associated Press
WITTENBERG, Wis. (AP) – An economic impact study finds an expansion of the Ho-Chunk casino in northern Wisconsin could draw $37 million a year from other American Indian tribes that own casinos in Wisconsin.

The Stockbridge-Munsee Band commissioned the study. It stands to lose about $22 million, or 37 percent of its gambling revenue annually at its North Star Mohican Casino and Resort in Bowler. North Star is about 17 miles away from the Ho-Chunk’s Wittenberg casino, which has broken ground on a $33 million expansion.

The State Journal (http://bit.ly/2kjoAKI ) says the study by a Chicago firm finds the gambling market completely saturated in Wisconsin, particularly to the north. Four other tribes stand to lose nearly $15 million at their nine casinos. Those tribes include the Potawatomi, Oneida, Chippewa and Menominee.

