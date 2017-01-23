Howard barn fire continues to burn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Firefighters say Howard residents and visitors may notice smoke and flames over the next several days as a barn fire continues to burn.

The scene is located at 1521 Pinecrest Road in the Village of Howard.

Firefighters were initially called to the fire at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Two buildings were engulfed in flames.

Property owners told the Howard Fire Department that the barn contained more than 25,000 bales of hay and straw.

Two concrete silos are making access to the burning areas “too risky,” according to the Howard Fire Department.

Firefighters say the burning material is mostly hay and straw, and no other buildings are at risk.

There are no reports of injuries.