Judge in Kenneth Hudson appeal approves hearing on DNA testing

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A judge says there is grounds for DNA to be tested in the case of a murdered jogger.

Kenneth Hudson is serving life in prison for stabbing 19-year-old Shanna Van Dyn Hoven while she was running near her home in Kaukauna in 2000.

The court scheduled a hearing for the end of February on the DNA testing request.

Hudson has often appealed the conviction. He’s argued a number of things, including problems with his attorneys and evidence tampering, but his appeals were never successful.

Hudson also requested DNA testing back in 2005, claiming the blood police found on him was fish blood, not the victim’s.