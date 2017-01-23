High school scoreboard for Monday, January 23

REBOOT - Action 2 Sports football HD 340x250 generic By Published: Updated:
Basketball graphic

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner

BOY’S BASKETBALL:

Antigo 70, D.C. Everest 65

Benton 55, Monticello 50

Black Hawk 84, Clinton 71

Boscobel 57, De Soto 47

Cadott 61, Fall Creek 44

Cambridge 74, Belleville 64

Cedar Grove-Belgium 73, St. Marys Springs 71

Cochrane-Fountain City 81, Gilmanton 29

Columbus 71, Marshall 65

Columbus Catholic 70, Loyal 65

Eleva-Strum 64, Blair-Taylor 53

Fennimore 61, Lancaster 56

Hudson 95, Simley, Minn. 85

Kaukauna 91, Madison East 69

Mineral Point 74, Richland Center 63

New Holstein 66, Valders 60

Northland Pines 58, Crandon 50

Palmyra-Eagle 51, Faith Christian 49

Rice Lake 73, Chippewa Falls 54

River Falls 62, Holmen 42

Seneca 71, Kickapoo 43

Shullsburg 61, Platteville 45

Tomahawk 62, Rhinelander 58

Westby 46, Arcadia 33

GIRL’S BASKETBALL:

Algoma 52, Gibraltar 51

Cameron 55, Ladysmith 40

Colby 51, Gilman 33

D.C. Everest 67, Wausau East 22

Denmark 46, Little Chute 37

Durand 68, Spring Valley 41

Elcho 64, Phillips 59, OT

Flambeau 65, Bruce 29

Freedom 70, Oconto Falls 23

Laconia 67, St. Marys Springs 52

Lancaster 64, Cassville 30

Mineral Point 82, Pecatonica 25

Osseo-Fairchild 58, Black River Falls 46

Prentice 71, Lake Holcombe 40

River Valley 45, Ithaca 19

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, Bonduel 50, OT

Wrightstown 60, Luxemburg-Casco 58

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s