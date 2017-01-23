High school scoreboard for Monday, January 23

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner
BOY’S BASKETBALL:
Antigo 70, D.C. Everest 65
Benton 55, Monticello 50
Black Hawk 84, Clinton 71
Boscobel 57, De Soto 47
Cadott 61, Fall Creek 44
Cambridge 74, Belleville 64
Cedar Grove-Belgium 73, St. Marys Springs 71
Cochrane-Fountain City 81, Gilmanton 29
Columbus 71, Marshall 65
Columbus Catholic 70, Loyal 65
Eleva-Strum 64, Blair-Taylor 53
Fennimore 61, Lancaster 56
Hudson 95, Simley, Minn. 85
Kaukauna 91, Madison East 69
Mineral Point 74, Richland Center 63
New Holstein 66, Valders 60
Northland Pines 58, Crandon 50
Palmyra-Eagle 51, Faith Christian 49
Rice Lake 73, Chippewa Falls 54
River Falls 62, Holmen 42
Seneca 71, Kickapoo 43
Shullsburg 61, Platteville 45
Tomahawk 62, Rhinelander 58
Westby 46, Arcadia 33
GIRL’S BASKETBALL:
Algoma 52, Gibraltar 51
Cameron 55, Ladysmith 40
Colby 51, Gilman 33
D.C. Everest 67, Wausau East 22
Denmark 46, Little Chute 37
Durand 68, Spring Valley 41
Elcho 64, Phillips 59, OT
Flambeau 65, Bruce 29
Freedom 70, Oconto Falls 23
Laconia 67, St. Marys Springs 52
Lancaster 64, Cassville 30
Mineral Point 82, Pecatonica 25
Osseo-Fairchild 58, Black River Falls 46
Prentice 71, Lake Holcombe 40
River Valley 45, Ithaca 19
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, Bonduel 50, OT
Wrightstown 60, Luxemburg-Casco 58