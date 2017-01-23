Minnesota governor collapses during State of the State address

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WBAY) – A son of Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is tweeting that his dad is “doing great” after he collapsed while delivering his State of the State address.

Eric Dayton, one of the 69-year-old Democrat’s two sons, also tweeted that Dayton was doing “a very advanced puzzle” with his grandson Hugo. Eric Dayton added: “So that has to be a good sign!”

Dayton slumped and struck his head on a lectern about three-fourths of the way through the speech Monday night in the Minnesota House chamber.

A spokesman for Dayton says the governor walked out of the Capitol under his own power minutes after he collapsed.

A state senator who is also a paramedic was among those who went to Dayton’s aid, and said the governor was joking about it soon afterward.

A statement from his chief of staff says the governor “briefly fainted after speaking for about 40 minutes. He quickly recovered” and was taken home. EMTs met him at his home and checked him out.

His staff faulted overheating and dehydration for the incident.

The governor’s office says he will present his budget Tuesday morning as planned.

