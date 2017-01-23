Oshkosh resident harassed after neighbor flies Nazi flag

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – It’s the image making its away around the internet, a Nazi flag flew outside an Oshkosh home over the weekend and stirred up a lot of anger.

Oshkosh Rosie Diaz didn’t know what all of the fuss was about until she opened a message on Facebook.

According to Diaz, “At first I thought it was a joke because the post was kind of blurry, the picture. When I clicked on it, it was something else.”

The post that’s been shared thousands of times on social media shows a Nazi flag flying right outside of her neighbor’s front door. The flag has since been taken down.

The man who flew the flag occupies the rear of unit of a multi-family residence in Oshkosh. Diaz, her husband and her four children live in the front unit of the building. And even though Diaz had nothing to do with the flag, she’s been forced to deal with the anger from people who are upset it was flown.

Diaz says, “My tires did get popped. I had to fix two flats yesterday, before I went to work. It’s been crazy. It’s just been spiraling. I thought it would go away after a few messages, but it hasn’t. It’s just been going.”

Oshkosh resident and state representative Gordon Hintz took to Facebook to denounce the actions of the resident who put up the flag.

Hintz says, “It’s pretty unsettling any time you see something like that, however I don’t think it’s reflective of the community and I was encouraged by the response of people of all political stripes who condemned this action.”

Action 2 News tried to reach out to the man who put the flag outside his home, but no one answered the door.

Rosie Diaz says she hasn’t seen her neighbor since the controversy. She just wants people to know that her family, despite living in the same building, had nothing to do with the flag.