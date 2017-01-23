Phones fall quiet for businesses in Titletown

ITLETOWN, USA (WBAY) – Just like the players, it’s been a long time since Green Bay Packers fans have felt the blues that come along with a “non-victory Monday.”

At Event USA, the mood on Monday morning was much different than Sunday morning.

Before the Packers were decimated in the NFC Championship game, staff had already booked more than 100 hotel rooms in Houston.

“We were actually here at halftime last night, full staff, ready to go, waiting to continue selling the Super Bowl packages, and it just didn’t happen for us,” tour coordinator Amy Borowski said.

They weren’t the only ones on Super Bowl standby.

“We had the staff ready for the game and everything last night, but unfortunately the Packers just kind of ran out of gas, and it’s kind of a grieving day for Packers fans,” Ticket King manager Travis Loftus said.

For the second time in three years, Green Bay came within one win of reaching the ultimate game.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow to lose when you’re that close to the Super Bowl,” Loftus said.

Stadium View Bar & Grill won’t be throwing a Packers Super Bowl party in two weeks. Owner Jerry Watson feels it’s time the Packers become more aggressive in player acquisition during free agency this year to put them over the top next season.

“When Favre was here, why did they win? Let’s see. They got a little guy, Reggie White, number 92, and a few other defensive players that they really needed. They need some defensive backs. Everybody in the world knows they need them. Spend some money.”