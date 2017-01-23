Questions raised over funding of southern Brown Co. highway bypass

Questions over the cost and location of a bridge over the Fox River– for a southern bypass of De Pere continue to be uncertain.

Monday night highway planners went before a Brown County committee to provide an update.

A map, presented to the committee highlights three potential route options connecting drivers on Interstate 41 to county road GV.

However– county officials say they’re concerned about the cost of breaking ground.

“With the way the funding is coming down from the federal government, we’ve had information end of last week to hold off on any new projects because there wouldn’t be any funding for them, so if that’s truly the case who knows when it could really start,” said Bernie Erickson, chairman of the Brown County Planning, Development, Transportation Committee.

The hope is the bypass would alleviate congestion around the Claude Allouez Memorial Bridge in De Pere’s downtown– but studies are still being conducted– to determine where the southern bridge would actually cross the Fox River.

Cole Runge of the Brown Co. Planning Commission said, “At this point we have three alternatives for construction on two different routes, and at this point it’s too early to really determine if we have a preferred route. Our goal is to have that preferred route picked by the end of 2018.”

A southern bypass has been a topic of conversation since the 1960’s, and a part of the county’s comprehensive plan for more than 20 years.

Erickson said,”As the time goes on right now, we’re looking at well over 100 million dollars to actually put that bridge in and if it’s another ten to fifteen years out that can probably accelerate to well over 200 million.”

The committee will receive another update in September involving issues of funding for this project and site evaluation.