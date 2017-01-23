Seven drunk driving incidents in 48 hours prompt safety concerns in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – “We’re not starting this year in a good manner at all.”

Captain Dan Sandberg, who heads the patrol division of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, shakes his head in frustration Monday, thinking about the last 48 hours.

Investigators say the weekend was incredibly dangerous on Brown County roads because of alcohol.

They responded to four drunk driving crashes — one where two people died and three more with serious injuries — plus three other incidents of people driving the wrong way on the interstate, again involving alcohol.

A picture of a mangled Ford Mustang being lifted from a creek helps explain the concern investigators have with alcohol.

They believe speed and alcohol were factors in a crash on Memorial Drive in Howard around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, that killed 24-year old Jamie Spencer and 22-year old Alexander Neiman.

Investigators say their car missed the curve, hit the guard rail, went airborne and flipped over, landing upside down in Beaver Dam Creek.

“That car was probably airborne somewhere between 80 and 100 feet before it entered the creek, so to propel a vehicle that size, that distance, they had to have been moving really fast,” says Sandberg.

But he says the concern over alcohol-related incidents spans beyond this crash.

Deputies responded to three other serious injury, single-vehicle OWI crashes Sunday night, too.

He’s thankful there weren’t more tragic incidents, after watching dash cam from another incident on Saturday.

In incredibly thick fog early Saturday morning, dash cam shows a Brown County deputy chasing down a drunk driver going the wrong way on Interstate 41.

The responding officer was trying to navigate poor visibility and all the other vehicles on the road, at speeds of 90 miles an hour, trying to stop this wrong way driver from crashing into someone or something.

That wrong-way driver suddenly appears right in front of him, in the deputy’s lane, forcing the officer to swerve at the last second to avoid a head-on crash.

“People don’t have any time to react,” says Sandberg.

“Luckily he was looking for that car and knew that car was there. If you have some unsuspecting people that have no idea, the end result is tragic.”

That driver, on the highway for nine miles, was arrested for second offense OWI.

Sandberg says there were also two other wrong way drivers early Sunday morning.

One of them made it all the way into Outagamie County before being stopped.

He says a third driver on I-43 managed to pull off and turn around before deputies arrived.

“We’ve had four in the last eight days, and three of those four were drunk drivers. One was an elderly person,” says Sandberg.

The new alert system we showed you Friday, posting “wrong way driver” warnings on highway message boards, was activated all three times this weekend.

While it worked, Sandberg says it still needs adjustments to eliminate delays posting messages.

“So we’re going to look and see if there’s some way we can even refine that and speed up the process, because we know seconds and minutes do count,” says Sandberg.

The County and D.O.T. engineers will also track all these wrong-way driver incidents, to pinpoint problem areas and try to find ways to prevent drivers from doing it again.

“Is it more signage? Is there maybe some reconstruction that can be done on the roadway?” says Sandberg.

Despite all these efforts, you can sense the frustration over drunk driving.

Still, Sandberg says there needs to be attention on the problem, if there’s any hope in preventing it.

“All we can do is keep trying… with the enforcement, the education,” he says.